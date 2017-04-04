Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
April 4 Protector Forsikring Asa
* Swedish Competition Authority performed control in Protector's Swedish branch on April 4, 2017
* Assumes that Competition Authority will need some time to carry out control and conclude on matter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
PRAGUE, June 15 The European Union's door remains open to Britain although the country is likely to continue in its divorce proceedings after voting to leave the bloc a year ago, European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans said on Thursday.
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes