March 27 Protektor SA:

* Its offer in a consortium has been chosen in a tender

* The maximum gross value of order chosen in tender at 7.1 million zlotys ($1.82 million) year on year

* The consortium consists of Protektor and PPUH Arm-Ex Barbara Mruk, Mariusz Mruk Sp. J.

* The offer concerns of the delivery of uniforms and equipment in 2017 for 2 Regionalna Baza Logistyczna in Warsaw ($1 = 3.9087 zlotys)