Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd
* Clinical validation study confirms promarkerd can predict diabetic kidney disease better than any current measure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER