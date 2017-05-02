May 2 Proteon Therapeutics Inc
* Proteon Therapeutics announces increase to enrollment of
ongoing phase 3 Patency-2 clinical trial
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc - Will increase planned
enrollment of its ongoing phase 3 Patency-2 trial to 600
patients
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc- Increase in sample size does not
alter study endpoints, which use same definitions as in
Patency-1 trial
* Proteon - Increased sample size follows review of
statistical plan, which revealed calculation error that
overstated trial's power for secondary patency
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc says still expects to submit a
biologics license application (BLA) to U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) in 2019.
* Expects to complete enrollment in Q1 of 2018 for phase 3
Patency-2 trial and to report top-line data in Q1 of 2019
