May 9 Prothena Corporation PLC:

* Prothena Corporation PLC says expects full year 2017 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $160 to $170 million

* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides research and development update

* Q1 loss per share $0.99

* Q1 revenue $300,000 versus i/b/e/s view $261,000

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S