* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Prothena Corporation PLC:
* Prothena Corporation PLC says expects full year 2017 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $160 to $170 million
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides research and development update
* Q1 loss per share $0.99
* Q1 revenue $300,000 versus i/b/e/s view $261,000
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016