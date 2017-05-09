May 9 Prothena Corporation Plc

* Prothena reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides research and development update

* Q1 loss per share $0.99

* Q1 revenue $300,000 versus I/B/E/S view $261,000

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prothena Corporation Plc - company expects full year 2017 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $160 to $170 million