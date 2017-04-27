April 27 Proto Labs Inc

* Proto labs reports record revenue for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 revenue rose 10.5 percent to $80.2 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.51 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $75.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S