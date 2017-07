BRIEF-Providence Service says state of New Jersey intends to award contract

July 20 (Reuters) - Providence Service Corp

* Providence Service says its unit has been informed by state of New Jersey that it intends to award Logisticare a contract - sec filing

* The contract is with N.J. department of human services division of medical assistance and health services

* Providence Service - under renewal contract with NJ DMAHS, net services expected to generate, on average about $170 million of annual revenue

* Providence Service - contract is to continue providing non-emergency medical transportation management services to medicaid-eligible individuals in New Jersey