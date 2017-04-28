BRIEF-Bowery Farming says raised $22.2 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Says it has raised $22.2 million in equity financing - sec filing
April 28 Provident Financial Holdings Inc -
* Provident Financial Holdings announces extension of stock repurchase plan
* Provident Financial Holdings - board extended may 2016 stock repurchase plan for a period of one year or until all available shares are purchased
* Provident Financial Holdings Inc - MAY 2016 plan has 189,495 shares available for future purchases
* Provident Financial Holdings Inc - extension of MAY 2016 stock repurchase plan is effective immediately
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately