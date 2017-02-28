Feb 28 Provident Financial Plc

* Total dividend up 12.1 percent to 134.6 pence per share

* Final dividend up 13 percent to 91.4 penceper share

* FY adjusted profit before tax 334.1 million stg versus 292.9 million stg year ago

* FY adjusted earnings per share 177.5 pence versus 162.6 pence year ago

Instability in UK economy over near or medium term may result in weak GDP growth and may result in increased unemployment unlikely to have a significant impact on group through 2017