Feb 28 Provident Financial Plc
* Total dividend up 12.1 percent to 134.6 pence per share
* Final dividend up 13 percent to 91.4 penceper share
* FY adjusted profit before tax 334.1 million stg versus
292.9 million stg year ago
* FY adjusted earnings per share 177.5 pence versus 162.6
pence year ago
* Instability in UK economy over near or medium term may
result in weak GDP growth and may result in increased
unemployment unlikely to have a significant impact on group
through 2017
