BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 Provident Financial Plc
* Group's trading performance during Q1 of 2017 has been consistent with market consensus
* Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn have made a good start to year
* Vanquis Bank Q1 new account bookings of 122,000 were up 45 pct versus relatively weak Q1 of 2016
* A one-off exceptional charge of approximately 20 million pounds ($25.77 million) will be taken in first half of 2017 in respect of redundancy, retention and training costs at home credit business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7762 pounds) (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: