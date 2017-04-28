April 28 Provident Financial Services Inc

* Provident financial services, inc. Announces first quarter earnings and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37

* Provident financial services inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, net interest income increased $4.0 million to $67.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S