BRIEF-OHL Concesiones, IFM launch cash tender offer
OHL Concesiones and IFM launch a cash tender offer for 100% of the free float OHL México through the corporate vehicle magenta infraestructura
March 23 KKR & Co LP
* Provident Healthcare Partners advises Air Medical on its acquisition by Airmed International
* Provident Healthcare Partners Llc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Provident Healthcare Partners Llc - Air Medical Llc has been acquired by Airmed International Llc , a subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings
Provident Healthcare Partners Llc - Air Medical Group Holdings is a portfolio company of KKR & Co. L.P.
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.