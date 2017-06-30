June 30 Proxama Plc:

* Placing shares, being 5bln new shares, have been placed by Peel Hunt at issue price of 0.03 penceper share

* Says placing raises gross proceeds of about £1.5 million stg (about 1.2 million stg net of expenses) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)