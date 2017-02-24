BRIEF-Amplefield enters agreement for additional subscription of shares in Citybuilders
* Entry into an agreement for additional subscription of new shares in Citybuilders Pte Ltd
Feb 24 Proximus Nv
* Although facing a greater negative regulatory impact and highly competitive market, proximus expects its domestic revenue for 2017 to remain nearly stable to the prior year
* Dividend of 1.50 euro gross per share over result of 2016
* Full-Year underlying domestic revenue up 0.7 pct, in spite of roaming regulation impact and new competitive setting
* Free cash flow of 559 million euros over the full-year, up 23 pct
* Total fixed internet customer base grew to 1,920,000 end-2016, with +64,000 fixed internet lines added over 2016 (+3.5 pct year-on-year)
* Total mobile customer base stands at 6,543,0002 (+8.9 pct year-on-year) over 2016
* Q4 net income group share 125 million euros versus 104 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 total income 1.50 billion euros versus 1.47 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 operating income 218 million euros versus 186 million euros in Reuters poll
* In the last quarter of 2016 Proximus invested a total amount of 314 million euros, bringing the full year capex to 949 million euros
* Group EBITDA expected to slightly grow compared to 2016, supported by its cost reduction plan
* Group CAPEX for the year 2017 is expected to be around 1 billion euros Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2lfVixD; Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
June 16 India's Tejas Networks Ltd's up to 7.7-billion-rupee ($120 million) initial public offer (IPO) of shares was oversubscribed 1.88 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Queen Elizabeth visited residents, volunteers and emergency services at a centre helping those affected by London's tower block fire on Friday, with grandson Prince William promising to return to hear residents' concerns.