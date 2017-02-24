Feb 24 Proximus Nv

* Although facing a greater negative regulatory impact and highly competitive market, proximus expects its domestic revenue for 2017 to remain nearly stable to the prior year

* Dividend of 1.50 euro gross per share over result of 2016

* Full-Year underlying domestic revenue up 0.7 pct, in spite of roaming regulation impact and new competitive setting

* Free cash flow of 559 million euros over the full-year, up 23 pct

* Total fixed internet customer base grew to 1,920,000 end-2016, with +64,000 fixed internet lines added over 2016 (+3.5 pct year-on-year)

* Total mobile customer base stands at 6,543,0002 (+8.9 pct year-on-year) over 2016

* Q4 net income group share 125 million euros versus 104 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 total income 1.50 billion euros versus 1.47 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 operating income 218 million euros versus 186 million euros in Reuters poll

* In the last quarter of 2016 Proximus invested a total amount of 314 million euros, bringing the full year capex to 949 million euros

* Group EBITDA expected to slightly grow compared to 2016, supported by its cost reduction plan

* Group CAPEX for the year 2017 is expected to be around 1 billion euros Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2lfVixD; Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)