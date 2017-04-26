BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for May
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
April 26 Proximus NV:
* Proximus launches the project ‘fiber for belgium’ to bring a future-proof next generation network to its customers
* Announces an investment of 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in the coming 10 years to accelerate the roll-out of fiber in Belgium
* Proximus will cover more than 85 pct of all enterprises and more than 50 pct of all households with fiber
* Expects with fiber an increase of its market share in the residential segment and to a strengthening of its position in the enterprise segment
* Intends to return to its shareholders a stable dividend of 1.50 euros per share over the period 2017-2019
* Estimates its annual investment level for the group over the next 3 years to be around 1 billion euros
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 15 J. Crew is nearing the threshold needed to approve the credit agreement amendment it is seeking that would dissolve a lender lawsuit aimed at blocking the transfer of intellectual property to an affiliated company, after Canyon Partners sold a US$100m chunk of the loan on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said.