May 5 Proximus NV:

* Q1 total income EUR 1.44 billion versus EUR 1.43 billion year ago

* For the first quarter of 2017, Proximus posted domestic underlying revenue of EUR 1,111 million, a 3.2% growth from the previous year.

* Q1’17 underlying group EBITDA of EUR 449 million, +7.5% year-on-year

* Full-Year 2017 outlook confirmed.

* Proximus’ fcf for the first quarter of 2017 totaled eur 173 million. This was eur 40 million more than the fcf reported for the comparable period in 2016

* Expects to close the year with nearly stable domestic revenue and slightly growing group EBITDA

* Q1 net income group share EUR 119 million versus EUR 112 million year ago

* Announced three-year dividend commitment, proximus expects to return over 2017-2019 a stable gross dividend per share of EUR 1.50.

* Proximus remains well on track to deliver its EUR 150 million cost reduction ambition set for 2019.

* In Q1 achieved further progress in its market shares for fixed internet to 46.6% and for digital tv to 36.3%, for mobile its market share was 38.5% , -0.2pp from a year ago

* In Q1 +27,000 unique tv-customers, total of 1,516,000

* In Q1 +24,000 fixed internet lines, total of 1,944,000

* In Q1 +44,000 mobile postpaid cards, 3,780,000 in total

* In Q1 -64,000 mobile prepaid cards, 1,117,000 in total

* Reuters poll: Q1 revenues underlying EUR 1.43 billion; Q1 EBITDA underlying EUR 441 million; Q1 net income EUR 123 million Source text: bit.ly/2qxG4dm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)