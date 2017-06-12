BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS):
* Proxy firm ISS says recommends a vote against 10 out of 11 of Mylan's director nominees
* Proxy firm ISS says recommends a vote against ratifying Mylan's named executive officers' compensation
* ISS, on Mylan, says "vote for new director nominee Sjoerd Vollenbregt is warranted"
* ISS says recommends votes against Mylan's compensation committee members Cameron, Dimick, Parrish due to "continued identification of problematic pay practices" Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities