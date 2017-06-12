June 12 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS):

* Proxy firm ISS says recommends a vote against 10 out of 11 of Mylan's director nominees

* Proxy firm ISS says recommends a vote against ratifying Mylan's named executive officers' compensation

* ‍ISS, on Mylan, says "vote for new director nominee Sjoerd Vollenbregt is warranted"

* ‍ISS says recommends votes against Mylan's compensation committee members Cameron, Dimick, Parrish due to "continued identification of problematic pay practices"