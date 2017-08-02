FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Prudential Financial Inc Q2 earnings per share $1.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc

* Prudential Financial, Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.09

* Q2 earnings per share $1.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prudential Financial Inc - ‍retirement segment reported adjusted operating income of $308 million for current quarter, compared to $236 million in year-ago quarter​

* Prudential - ‍asset management segment reported adjusted operating income of $218 million for current quarter, compared to $207 million in year-ago quarter​

* Prudential Financial Inc - assets under management amounted to $1.334 trillion at June 30, 2017, compared to $1.264 trillion at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

