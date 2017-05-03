BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Prudential Financial Inc:
* Prudential Financial Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.79
* Q1 earnings per share $3.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prudential Financial Inc - assets under management amounted to $1.299 trillion at march 31, 2017, compared to $1.264 trillion at December 31, 2016
* Prudential Financial - retirement segment reported adjusted operating income of $397 million for current quarter, compared to $219 million in year-ago quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.