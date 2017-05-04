May 4 Prudential Financial Inc

* Believes that it "ultimately may not end up" as a systematically important financial institution (sifi) - conf call

* Prudential financial says "tone of things is moving in the right direction in terms of ... Non-Bank sifis in general" - conf call

* Prudential financial says capacity for pension risk transfer business is "holding steady if not increasing" - conf call

* Prudential financial's pension risk transfer business "will remain episodic," but there is "robust pipeline" - conf call