June 6 Prudential
* Says it has seen "some slowdown in sales" due to
"uncertainty" over implementation of the U.S. Department of
Labor's fiduciary rule for retirement account advice - webcast
* Prudential says the "greatest uncertainty" about the rule
has been in banks and wirehouses that distribute its products -
webcast
* Prudential says two distributors won't participate in
"best interest contract" provision of the Labor Dept fiduciary
rule, but the impact is not "significant" - webcast
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)