BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
May 18 Prudential Plc:
* Prudential appoints Mark Fitzpatrick as group cfo
* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia
* Tony Wilkey is to step down as chief executive of PCA and from board of Prudential Plc
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.
* SAYS PLACES 7 PCT OF TUBACEX SA FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFER