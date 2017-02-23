BRIEF-PICC announces Jan-May aggregate premiums income of units
* Jan-May aggregate premiums income derived from PICC Health Insurance Company RMB18,063million
Feb 23 Prudential Plc:
* Ann Godbehere will retire from board at conclusion of annual general meeting on 18 May 2017.
* Ann Godbehere has been a non-executive director since august 2007, chairman of audit committee since October 2009
* David Law, a non-executive director since September 2015, will succeed Godbehere as chairman of audit committee
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
ZURICH, June 16 The Swiss government appears to have heeded a recommendation from the country's banking lobby for assurances that dozens of countries receiving bank data from Switzerland will use the information properly.