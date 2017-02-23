Feb 23 Prudential Plc:

* Ann Godbehere will retire from board at conclusion of annual general meeting on 18 May 2017.

* Ann Godbehere has been a non-executive director since august 2007, chairman of audit committee since October 2009

* David Law, a non-executive director since September 2015, will succeed Godbehere as chairman of audit committee