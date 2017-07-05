UPDATE 1-China's c.bank: We'll boost ability to adjust interest rates
* Says it will improve efficiency of lending, repos operations
July 5 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc:
* Prudential short duration high yield fund, inc. Reports unaudited earnings and financial position for quarter ended may 31, 2017
* Net asset value per share as of may 31 $16.84 versus $16.79 as of May 31, 2016
* Prudential short duration high yield fund - net investment income per share outstanding for quarter ended may 31 $0.29 versus $0.32 for quarter ended may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV, July 6 Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 12.5 percent on Thursday, saying it was a necessary step to keep its inflation targets for this year and next year on track.
LONDON, July 6 Bankers are working on debt financings of around €1.5bn to back a potential sale of CeramTec as private equity owner Cinven gears up to exit the German ceramics company, banking sources said on Thursday.