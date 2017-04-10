April 10 OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB

* PRV EXTENDS LEASE AGREEEMENT WITH OSCAR PROPERTIES

* AGREEMENT WITH PRV IMPLIES EXTENSION OF CURRENT CONTRACT AND RUNS FOR SIX YEARS STARTING JAN. 1, 2020

* TOTAL RENTAL VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 40 MILLION PER YEAR