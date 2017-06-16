June 16 PSA slides show:

* World sales in volume up 9.2 percent in May, up 2.7 percent since start of the year - slides

* PSA china sales down 49.5 percent in may, up 35.3 percent in latam, sales multiplied by more than 4 in mideast-africa region - slides

* Peugeot world sales up 17.2 percent since start of the year, Citroen sales down 14 pct, DS sales down 47.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon)