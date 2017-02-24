Feb 24 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

* PSEG announces 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00

* Increases FY dividend by 4.9 percent to $1.72per share

* Qtrly loss per share $0.19

* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 loss per share $0.19

* Public service enterprise group says pseg power is forecasting output for 2017 of 49 - 51 TWH - a slight change from 51.5 TWH of energy produced in 2016

* PSEG Power's non-GAAP operating earnings for 2017 are forecast at $435 - $510 million

* Plans to invest approximately $10.2 billion over 2017 - 2019 primarily in PSE&G (77 percent) and PSEG Power (23 percent)

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $2.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

