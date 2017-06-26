BRIEF-Connexion Media announces termination of George Parthimos' contract as managing director and ceo
* Announces termination of George Parthimos' contract as managing director and ceo of company
June 26 PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie:
* OBTAINS KEY CONTRACTS IN ENERGY SECTOR
* PSI SOFTWARE AG HAS AWARDED KEY CONTRACTS IN THE ENERGY SECTOR FOR NEW AND/OR EXTENDED NETWORK CONTROL SYSTEMS AND SYSTEM UPGRADES
* FIRST MAJOR UPGRADE CONTRACT WAS AWARDED BY MVV NETZE GMBH IN MANNHEIM Source text - bit.ly/2sSDNIb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces termination of George Parthimos' contract as managing director and ceo of company
June 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHIBA, Japan, June 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp is expected to face the wrath of shareholders at its annual meeting on Wednesday after failing to sign a deal to sell its flash memory chip unit by a self-imposed deadline.