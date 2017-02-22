Feb 22 Psi:

* PSI Automotive & Industry GmbH, a subsidiary of PSI, awarded major contract by Altonaer-Technologie-Holding GmbH

* Has been contracted to implement new version 9 of ERP system PSIpenta for ATH and group companies KROENERT, ZAE-Antriebssysteme and DRYTEC