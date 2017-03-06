March 6 PSP Swiss Property AG:

* FY rental income at 276.3 million Swiss francs ($273.19 million), up 0.5 percent

* FY EBITDA (excluding valuation effects) amounted to 241.6 million francs (2015: 232.7 million francs)

* In 2016, net profit (excluding valuation effects) of 172.5 million francs was generated (2015: 161.3 million francs)

* FY net profit (including valuation effects) amounted to 134.9 million francs (2015: 187.7 million francs), down 28.2 percent

* For FY 2017, an EBITDA (excluding valuation effects) of around 225 million francs expected

* Distribution of 3.35 francs per share proposed

* Guenther Gose, chairman of the board of directors will not stand for re-election

* Luciano Gabriel to be proposed as new chairman of the board of directors