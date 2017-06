May 12 PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG

* FY 2017 EBITDA FORECAST CONFIRMED; LOWER VACANCIES EXPECTED FOR YEAR-END 2017

* EBITDA (EXCLUDING CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE) OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 225 MILLION IS EXPECTED FOR FY 2017

* IN Q1 2017, NET INCOME (EXCLUDING CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE) REACHED CHF 40.3 MILLION (Q1 2016: CHF 46.9 MILLION)

* Q1 OVERALL NET INCOME, I.E. INCOME INCLUDING CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE, WAS ALSO CHF 40.3 MILLION (Q1 2016: CHF 46.9 MILLION)

* NO MAJOR COMMITTED BANK LOANS WILL BE DUE UNTIL 2019

* AT END OF MARCH 2017, VACANCY RATE STOOD AT 9.1% (END OF 2016: 9.3%)