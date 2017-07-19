FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 8:23 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-PTC announces Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - PTC Inc

* PTC announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $292 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly license and subscription bookings were $90 million

* PTC Inc says Q3 subscription annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased $171 million or 131% to $302 million from same period last year

* PTC Inc - Annual contract value (ACV) of new subscription contracts signed in quarter was $29 million

* Sees subscription ACV for Q4 2017 of $41 million to $44 million

* Sees subscription ACV for FY 2017 of $133 million to $136 million

* Sees license and subscription bookings for Q4 2017 of $120 million to $130 million

* Sees license and subscription bookings for FY 2017 of $395 million to $405 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

