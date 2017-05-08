UPDATE 1-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French bonds
May 8 Ptc Therapeutics Inc
* Ptc therapeutics inc- on may 5, entered into a credit and security agreement for a senior secured term loan facility of $60.0 million - sec filing
* Ptc therapeutics inc- final maturity date under credit agreement is may 1, 2021
* Ptc therapeutics inc - on loan facility of $60.0 million, $40.0 million was drawn by company on may 5, 2017
* Ptc therapeutics-$20.0 million under facility available upon co's demonstration, on/prior to dec 31, 2018, of net product revenue equaling/exceeding $120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments