May 8 Ptc Therapeutics Inc

* Ptc therapeutics inc- on may 5, entered into a credit and security agreement for a senior secured term loan facility of $60.0 million - sec filing

* Ptc therapeutics inc- final maturity date under credit agreement is may 1, 2021

* Ptc therapeutics inc - on loan facility of $60.0 million, $40.0 million was drawn by company on may 5, 2017

* Ptc therapeutics-$20.0 million under facility available upon co's demonstration, on/prior to dec 31, 2018, of net product revenue equaling/exceeding $120 million