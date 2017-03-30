March 30 PTC Inc:

* PTC Inc - on march 24, 2017, PTC Inc. Entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement dated as of November 4, 2015 - sec filing

* PTC Inc - amendment reduces revolving loan commitment under credit agreement to $600 million from $900 million

* PTC Inc - giving effect to amendment, co could have borrowed $230 million under credit agreement as of beginning of q2 that ends April 1, 2017

* PTC Inc - amendment reduces foreign currency borrowing sublimit to $350 million from $500 million