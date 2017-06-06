BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces underwriters' option to purchase additional shares
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock
June 6 PTC Therapeutics Inc:
* PTC Therapeutics announces FDA advisory committee meeting for Ataluren for the treatment of nonsense mutation dystrophinopathy
* Says September 28th is FDA's tentative date for advisory committee meeting
* Says FDA set a PDUFA goal date of October 24, 2017 for completion of its review of Ataluren NDA
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.