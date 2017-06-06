June 6 PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* PTC Therapeutics announces FDA advisory committee meeting for Ataluren for the treatment of nonsense mutation dystrophinopathy

* Says September 28th is FDA's tentative date for advisory committee meeting

* Says FDA set a PDUFA goal date of October 24, 2017 for completion of its review of Ataluren NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: