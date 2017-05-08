BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 PTC Therapeutics Inc:
* Qtrly loss per share $0.85
* Qtrly total revenues $26,5 million versus $18.9 million
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - translarna net sales for 2017 are now anticipated to be between $115 and $130 million
* PTC Therapeutics Inc -GAAP operating expenses for full year 2017 are anticipated to be between $250 to $260 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs