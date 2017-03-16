March 16 Ptc Therapeutics Inc
* Total revenues for Q4 of 2016 were $25.2 million versus
$12.7 million in same period of 2015
* For 2017, ptc expects to achieve ex-U.S. Translarna net
sales between $105 and $125 million
* Net loss for Q4 of 2016 was $26.8 million compared to a
net loss of $50.9 million for same period in 2015
* PTC is reviewing its guidance for 2017 operating expenses
and ending cash in light of PTC's planned acquisition of Emflaza
* Translarna net product sales were $25.1 million for Q4 of
2016, representing 98 pct growth versus $12.7 million in Q4 of
2015
* Two SMA clinical trials on track to advance into pivotal
studies in 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.78
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.07, revenue view $24.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
