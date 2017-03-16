March 16 PTC Therapeutics Inc:
* PTC Therapeutics announces agreement to acquire Emflaza™
for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy in U.S.
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- transaction is expected to be
accretive to both earnings and cash flow beginning in 2018
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - deal comprised of approximately $75
million in cash and approximately $65 million in PTC common
stock
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- in addition, marathon has
opportunity to receive a single $50 million sales-based
milestone
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - deal for $140 million upfront
consideration
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - Marathon is also entitled to
receive payments from ptc based on annual net sales of emflaza
beginning in 2018
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- has entered into an asset purchase
agreement with Marathon Pharmaceuticals, Llc to acquire all
rights to emflaza
