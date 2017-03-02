March 2 PTL Enterprises Ltd
* Says National Company Law Tribunal Sanctions Scheme of
demerger of medicare and healthcare undertaking of co
Source text: [PTL Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange
that the scheme of demerger of Medicare and Healthcare
Undertaking of Company into Artemis Global Life Sciences Limited
(formerly known as PTL Projects limited) which was sanctioned by
the Hon'ble High Court of Kerala on December 16th, 2016, has now
also been sanctioned by the National Company law Tribunal,New
Delhi on March 01, 2017.The Company is yet to receive the
certified copy of the order from the National Company Law
Tribunal, New Delhi for the same]
