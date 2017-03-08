March 8 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* FY profit before exceptional items 188 million euros versus 26 million euros in 2016

* FY impairment write-back 68 million euros versus 35 million impairment for 2016

* FY net interest margin (excluding ELG fees) 1.48 percent versus 1.44 percent at end-Sept, core bank NIM 1.76 percent

* Nw customer lending increased by 14 percent year-on-year to 591 million euros

* Fully loaded CET1 14.9 percent, npls cut by 11 percent year-on-year to 5.9 billion euros

* Group/Core NIM expected to converge at over 1.70 percent in q1, expect NIM of 1.80–1.90 percent over medium term

* Economic backdrop – particularly residential property market – strongly positive notwithstanding Brexit

* CEO says will have to examine refreshing NPL strategy in 2017, will look at level of capital we keep Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)