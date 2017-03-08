March 8 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc
* FY profit before exceptional items 188 million euros
versus 26 million euros in 2016
* FY impairment write-back 68 million euros versus 35
million impairment for 2016
* FY net interest margin (excluding ELG fees) 1.48 percent
versus 1.44 percent at end-Sept, core bank NIM 1.76 percent
* Nw customer lending increased by 14 percent year-on-year
to 591 million euros
* Fully loaded CET1 14.9 percent, npls cut by 11 percent
year-on-year to 5.9 billion euros
* Group/Core NIM expected to converge at over 1.70 percent
in q1, expect NIM of 1.80–1.90 percent over medium term
* Economic backdrop – particularly residential property
market – strongly positive notwithstanding Brexit
* CEO says will have to examine refreshing NPL strategy in
2017, will look at level of capital we keep
