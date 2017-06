March 8 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* CFO says if house prices continue to appreciate steadily, expect to writeback 30-35 million eur annually

* CEO says on roe guidance, will continue be within peer set who are in single digit territory

* CFO says sees return to net loan growth from 2019

* CEO says sees gradual dividend payout ratio over time, will have to be conservative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)