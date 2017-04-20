BRIEF-Gateway Lifestyle Group says FY17 underlying net profit guidance revised
* Sees FY17 distributable earnings expected to be about $39 million for FY17, down $4.2 million on prior guidance
April 20 Public Bank Bhd:
* Qtrly profit attributable 1.25 billion RGT
* Qtrly revenue 5.03 billion RGT versus 5.01 billion RGT
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.4 percent as at 31 March 2017
* "various headwinds facing the economy will continue to place downside pressure to banks’ operation" Source :(bit.ly/2oRJ40w) Further company coverage:
* Sees FY17 distributable earnings expected to be about $39 million for FY17, down $4.2 million on prior guidance
* Deutsche bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July