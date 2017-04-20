April 20 Publicis:

* Expects Q2 to remain in negative territory, but to show an improvement compared with Q1

* Q1 organic growth -1.2 pct

* Q1 revenue 2,328 million euros

* Organic growth in Q1 2017 continued to be affected by weakness of FMCG sector

* Q2 of 2017 will remain affected by past issues

* From June 1, 2017, Arthur Sadoun will take on role of CEO & chairman of management board