Feb 23 Publity AG:
* Additional mandate to exploit a further NPL portfolio with
receivables of around 831 million euros ($876.87 million)
* Volume of total NPL portfolio assigned to pPublity for
servicing has thus increased to around 3.2 billion euros
* Portfolio includes approx. 980 real estate loans
* As part of servicing agreement Publity will take over
processing and exploitation of transferred portfolio for a
5-year period and will participate substantially in exploitation
income
($1 = 0.9477 euros)
