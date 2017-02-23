Feb 23 Publity AG:

* Additional mandate to exploit a further NPL portfolio with receivables of around 831 million euros ($876.87 million)

* Volume of total NPL portfolio assigned to pPublity for servicing has thus increased to around 3.2 billion euros

* Portfolio includes approx. 980 real estate loans

* As part of servicing agreement Publity will take over processing and exploitation of transferred portfolio for a 5-year period and will participate substantially in exploitation income

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)