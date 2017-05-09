BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 9 Pulmatrix Inc
* Received key patent in U.S. for its lead drug candidate, PUR0200, which is intended to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases
* New patent covers PUR0200, an inhaled drug made by combining Pulmatrix's technology platform with tiotropium bromide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization