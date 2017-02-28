EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 28 Pulse Health Ltd
* Company reaffirms guidance of FY17 underlying EBITDA for established hospitals and day surgeries to be between $13.5m and $15.5m
* "EBITDA ramp-up losses associated with gold coast surgical hospital are expected to be c.$4.5m in FY17 with profitability expected in FY18." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: