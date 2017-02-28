Feb 28 Pulse Health Ltd

* Company reaffirms guidance of FY17 underlying EBITDA for established hospitals and day surgeries to be between $13.5m and $15.5m

* "EBITDA ramp-up losses associated with gold coast surgical hospital are expected to be c.$4.5m in FY17 with profitability expected in FY18." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: