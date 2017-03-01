March 1 Puma Biotechnology Inc:
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing
authorisation application for PB272
* Puma Biotechnology Inc - company plans to modify summary
of product characteristics in its marketing authorisation
application
* Puma Biotechnology-plans to modify summary of product
characteristics based on meeting with rapporteur, co-rapporteur,
review team members, EMA
* Puma Biotechnology - proposed summary of product
characteristics will continue to include both hormone receptor
positive, hormone receptor negative patients
* Puma-Will be revising proposed smpc for neratinib to
restrict intended population to patients within a year after
completion of Adjuvant Trastuzumab Therapy
* Puma-Committee for medicinal products for human use
continuing to review co's maa and has not yet made a final
decision to recommend approval of drug
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: