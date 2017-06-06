BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Puma Exploration Inc :
* Puma exploration announces $1,000,000 private placement
* Non-brokered private placement of 12.5 million flow through units at a price of $0.08 per unit
* Flow through proceeds will be used towards exploration on co's Murray Brook Property located in Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources