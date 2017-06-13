June 13 Punch Taverns Plc

* ‍Updates on recommended final cash acquisition of Punch Taverns Plc by Vine Acquisitions Limited​

* ‍Notes announcement by CMA of its initial decision in relation to anticipated acquisition by Heineken UK limited of Punch Taverns Holdco (A) Limited​

* ‍Parties confident proposals will enable transaction to be approved by CMA without a phase 2 referral, completion will occur by end of August